The Liger trailer, which dropped on 21st July, drew a fabulous response across all quarters. Everything from Vijay Deverakonda's screen presence to Ananya Panday's spunk to Puri Jagannadh's direction to even Mike Tyson's fleeting appearance toward the end of the trailer and Ramya Krishnan's fierce avatar got everyone talking nineteen to a dozen about Liger. Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday then promoting the film with vigour, leaving no stone unturned, and everything they touched and everything they did turned to gold. However, despite all this, the Liger box office collection on day 1 flattered to deceive and is far worse on day 2.

Liger crashes at the box office on day 2

After a subpar opening of ₹26 crore gross worldwide, which came to an underwhelming all-territory distributor share of ₹15 crore, it was necessary for Liger to take a decent jump at the box office, but the opposite happened. In fact, more than the opposite as the film experienced a massive drop of 62% in all South regions, especially its stronghold Telugu market, which brought the all-India Liger box office collection day 2 to just ₹10 crore, and that, too, because the Hindi collection was better than day 1, which only had preview shows at night. Check out its disappointing box office numbers of the Puri Jagannadh directorial in 2 days across all territories below:

Telugu: ₹19 crore gross

Hindi: ₹7 crore gross

Rest of India: ₹4 crore gross

Overseas: ₹6 crore gross

Total 2 Days: ₹36 crore gross

Distributors Share: ₹18.5 crore

Worldwide Theatrical Rights: ₹90 crore