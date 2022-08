Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger released on 25th August 2022. The film received negative reviews, and it also failed to impress the audience. On its day one, Liger took a decent opening in Telugu markets and collected Rs. 13.99 crore. The Hindi version of the film had its paid previews on day one and collected Rs. 1.30 crore from it. On 25th August, the film collected Rs. 16 crore in all languages. As the reviews and the word of mouth were negative, it was expected that the film will show a downfall on day two. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Ananya Panday mishears Liger as Tiger; Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor cozy up and more

While the Telugu version of Liger crashed at the box office on day 2, the Hindi version showed growth after it got a full-fledged release. On Friday, Liger collected Rs. 7.70 crore (all languages) from which Rs. 4.50 crore came from the Hindi version.

On day 3, the movie fell flat in Telugu markets as it only collected Rs. 1.99 crore. But, the Hindi version was stable and minted Rs. 4.70 crore at the box office. On Saturday, Liger collected Rs. 6.95 crore (all languages).

In three days, Liger has collected Rs. 30.60 crore (all languages). Even though it is stable in the Hindi version, the box office collection is very low as the budget of the film is quite high. Plus, today as it’s India vs Pakistan match, so we can surely expect the film to fall further at the box office.

Liger marked ’s Bollywood debut and if the Hindi version is collecting more than Telugu, it seems like the Hindi moviegoers have accepted the actor in a good way. However, a better Bollywood debut would have done wonders for him.

Vijay currently has two films lined up, Kushi and JGM. The latter is also directed by , and fans of the actor want him to opt out of it.