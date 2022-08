Vijay Deverakonda's pan-India film has failed miserably at the box office. Many had high hopes with this film on bringing back the Bollywood charm amid the boycott culture. Industry's biggies films tanked at the box office- Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan. While Vijay's film was a hope, but it failed. The film turned out to be the biggest disaster as it earned only 5.50 crore on its first Sunday. Yes. Liger was released on August 25th and many trade experts expected a slight jump on its first Sunday, but it was a disappointment. Also Read - Dream Girl 2: Ananya Panday moves over Liger's failure and begins working with Ayushmann Khurrana; netizens want the latter to teach her some acting skills

As per the reports, Liger has collected 5.50 crore in all languages on its fourth day in the theatres. In four days, the film has yet not crossed the 50 crore mark and this has left the producers extremely worried as they have invested a huge amount in this film including Vijaya's Deverakonda's hefty fees that were around 20- 25 core reportedly.

Liger is a sports drama film and many hailed Vijay's honest performance, but the content of the film was a huge disappointment. As Vijay was the only saving grace in the film, was targeted by the viewers for her extremely back acting in the film and many blamed her as well for ruining the film. The film also featured boxing legend Mike Tyson and the irony is that even he forgot that he was a part of the film. In his recent interaction, the boxing legend almost forgot about being a part of Liger which turned out as a meme fest online. Many took a dig at the makers that he knew the film would be a disaster and that is the reason he has erased it from his memory. While reports also suggest that Vijay won't be signing any Bollywood film for now due to the Liger's disastrous box office collection.