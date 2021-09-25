Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and starrer Love Story, which released yesterday at the box office, has opened to a thunderous response at the ticket windows. While good numbers were expected from this venture, but the romantic drama has exceeded all the expectations with the opening of Rs 8.5 crore worldwide. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana turning out to be the major contributors with Rs 6.5 crore. With these figures, it has turned to be the biggest opener for an Indian film post the second wave of COVID-19. Since Love Story has garnered positive reviews among the masses, we are expecting it show a substantial growth over the weekend. Also Read - Here's why Nagarjuna became emotional for his son Naga Chaitanya when he hosted dinner for his Laal Singh Chaddha co-actor Aamir Khan

Today has been quite an emotional one for me and my #LoveStory team. Artists, Directors ,Producers n Technicians frm various industries prayed for the success of the film n just like that it wasn’t “our” film anymore. Here’s proof that art n it’s audience are inseparable❤️ pic.twitter.com/VAoT6vCpNY — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) September 24, 2021

During the pre-release event of the film at Hyderabad, Bollywood star arrived to show his support for Laal Singh Chaddha costar and said, “I am feeling happy to be here for the event of Love Story. A few days back, I watched the trailer of Love Story. I liked it very much and told Chay that I would love to be there at the event. I met Chay first time for Laal Singh Chaddha, and working with him on the sets was a nice and special experience. We work with so many people. Sometimes, we get an opportunity to work with someone who is not only a good actor and a creative person, but they also win our hearts. I wanted to tell his parents that he is so well brought up but then I decided to come here and tell this to his fans too. Almost every day, I and our team miss you, Chay. I am very excited to see Love Story in a theatre on the 24th September. All the very best to the entire team.” Also Read - Trending South News Today: Naga Chaitanya breaks his silence on divorce rumours with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malayalam superhero film Minnal Murali’s release date out and more

The film marks the second collaboration between the actress (Sai Pallavi) and director Sekhar Kammula after Fidaa. The music of the film is composed by Pawan Ch. It is produced under the banners of Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP. It also features Easwari Rao, Devayani, and Rajeev Kanakula and others in pivotal roles. So, are you planning to watch the film over the weekend? Tweet to us @bollywood_life. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya: Laal Singh Chaddha actor reveals how Aamir Khan extended his support amid divorce rumours