and 's Love Story has just been released and it seems fans are pretty excited. After the second wave of Coronavirus pandemic, this is one of the biggest Indian releases. It has opened well in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Not just that, it's also doing good in the US.

So far, the Love Story premiere collections have come to USD 170,000. According to reports, the final figure will easily cross 300,000 USD. Now, and Nivetha Thomas' Vakeel Saab's premiere had garnered 330,000 USD. It seems very likely that the final figure of Love Story's premiere will cross 330,000 USD. We will have to wait for the confirmation though. Vakeel Saab is one of the biggest hits of 2021.

It's about two people from different castes falling in love with each other. They face many hurdles along the way.

Talking to a web portal, Sai Pallavi said Naga Chaitanya is a sweetheart who complimented her completely in the romantic movie and has done a superb job himself. Highlighting his performance, she added that he has delivered a sensible act which will win people's hearts. The actress also praised his dance moves.

The film has faced several delays due to the pandemic crisis but is finally making its way in the next week at the box office. It marks the second collaboration between the actress (Sai Pallavi) and director Sekhar Kammula after Fidaa. The music of the film is composed by Pawan Ch. It is produced under the banners of Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP. It also features Easwari Rao, Devayani, and Rajeev Kanakula and others in key roles.