Apart from shattering records at the domestic market, and starrer Love Story is achieving milestones in the international markets. The romantic drama has entered the top 10 box office charts in USA in its opening weekend. The special thing about this records is that while all the Hollywood films running there have theatre counts between 1000 to 4000, Love Story has made it in the list with just 300 theatres. Also Read - Naga Chaitanya follows Samantha Ruth Prabhu; after The Family Man 2, now the Love Story star to play a negative character in his debut web series?

. @chay_akkineni - @Sai_Pallavi92 's #LoveStory makes it to Sep 24th - 26th Weekend #USA Top 10 Box office Charts.. With just 300 theaters.. Whereas #Hollywood movies running in 1,000 to 4,000 Theaters.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 26, 2021

Today has been quite an emotional one for me and my #LoveStory team. Artists, Directors ,Producers n Technicians frm various industries prayed for the success of the film n just like that it wasn’t “our” film anymore. Here’s proof that art n it’s audience are inseparable❤️ pic.twitter.com/VAoT6vCpNY — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) September 24, 2021

While the film has already crossed a million mark in USA market, it collected Rs 17.40 crore (Rs 28.23 crore gross) at the domestic box office. Looking at the current scenario, we are expecting Love Story to cross the Rs 25 crore mark by the end of its opening week at the ticket windows. Apart from fans and critics, Love Story has garnered praises from stars like , Satya Dev, and others. Also Read - Mahesh Babu reviews Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Love Story and here's what he has to say

Love Story, which is directed by Life Is Beautiful, and Fidaa helmer Sekhar Kammula, also features Easwari Rao, Devayani, and Rajeev Kanakula and others in pivotal roles. The music of the film is composed by Pawan Ch. It is produced under the banners of Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP. So, have you watched this romantic drama in the cinema halls? Share your thoughts by tweeting to us @bollywood_life. Also Read - Love Story Box Office day 1: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi's romantic drama achieves these RECORD-BREAKING milestones