After witnessing multiple delays due to the pandemic crisis of COVID-19, and 's Love Story released last Friday at the box office. The romantic drama created a humongous expectations among the masses and we saw the reflection of it at the box office. While we are expecting the film to perform exceedingly in its opening weekend, here are milestones, which the film has achieved at the ticket windows...

Biggest opener for an Indian movie post the COVID-19 second wave

Earning Rs 8.5 crore worldwide with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana turning out to be the major contributors with Rs 6.5 crore. With these figures, it has turned to be the biggest opener for an Indian film post the second wave of COVID-19.

Today has been quite an emotional one for me and my #LoveStory team. Artists, Directors ,Producers n Technicians frm various industries prayed for the success of the film n just like that it wasn’t “our” film anymore. Here’s proof that art n it’s audience are inseparable❤️ pic.twitter.com/VAoT6vCpNY — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) September 24, 2021

Record pre-sales in USA

The romantic drama's pre-sales grossed $150,000 till September 23rd. The film saw record sales in many regions like Texas ($27,475), California ($16,447), New Jersey ($10,161) and Virginia ($9,572).

Thunderous response in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

The film also got thunderous response in its advance booking as in Hyderabad, 85 shows out of 245 shows of Day 1 were sold out one week before the release of Love Story.

Love from America

The Telugu venture won the hearts of the audience in USA as it collected Rs 4.12 crore in its premiere, which was a great feat for the Naga Chaitanya starrer.

Directed by Fidaa helmer Sekhar Kammula, the music of Love Story is composed by Pawan Ch. It is produced under the banners of Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP. It also features Easwari Rao, Devayani, and Rajeev Kanakula and others in pivotal roles.