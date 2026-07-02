Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 14: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer witnesses dip, crosses Rs 50 crore mark

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 14: Check out the Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection for day 14 here to find out how much this Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer has earned.

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 14: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer witnesses dip, crosses Rs 50 crore mark

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 14: The Telugu movie Maa Inti Bangaaram is about to complete the second week of its theatrical run. This action comedy movie marks the return of actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Telugu cinema after a three-year hiatus. Fans last saw Samantha in the 2023 film, Kushi. Maa Inti Bangaaram is directed by renowned director B.V. Nandini Reddy. With this movie being an action drama, get ready to see Samantha step into the role of a mother who is forced to return to her old ways after her new family is haunted by her past.

While there has been a dip in collections from last week, this action comedy has finally crossed the ₹50 cr mark. Let’s dive in to find out the Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection for day 14 here.

Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Day 14

This movie was released in theatres on June 19, 2026, and is currently nearing the end of its second week on the big screens. For its second week, this movie had a collection of ₹19.15 cr. Samantha-starrer Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection for day 14 is currently estimated at ₹0.05 cr (until 11 am) today, according to Sacnilk data.

While this movie has seen a dip in numbers for this second week, the weekend collections are expected to see an increase in numbers. Overall, the total India net collection for this action-comedy is estimated at ₹52.85 cr, according to live data from Sacnilk.

Maa Inti Bangaaram Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Day 1(1st Friday) - ₹4.85 Cr

Day 2(1st Saturday) - ₹6.95 Cr

Day 3(1st Sunday) - ₹9.40 Cr

Day 4(1st Monday) - ₹3.85 Cr

Day 5(1st Tuesday) - ₹3.50 Cr

Day 6(1st Wednesday) - ₹2.50 Cr

Day 7(1st Thursday) - ₹2.65 Cr

Day 8(2nd Friday) - ₹4.35 Cr

Day 9(2nd Saturday) - ₹4.90 Cr

Day 10(2nd Sunday) - ₹5.30 Cr

Day 11(2nd Monday) - ₹1.60 Cr

Day 12(2nd Tuesday) - ₹1.65 Cr

Day 13(2nd Wednesday) - ₹1.30 Cr

Day 14(2nd Thursday) - ₹0.05 Cr

About Maa Inti Bangaaram

If you are someone who enjoys watching movies which follow the lead take revenge to protect their family, you need to catch Maa Inti Bangaaram in theatres. This movie will be headlined by actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Swarna. Her character is an ex-assassin who is on a new mission to protect her family as threats from her old life surround them. Alongside Samantha, this movie has a stellar cast with actors like Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gautami, and Sreemukhi. Be sure to catch this action drama with your loved ones this week!

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