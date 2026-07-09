Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office collection day 20: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film crosses Rs 95 crore worldwide

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection Day 20: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's action thriller earned Rs 95.22 crore worldwide, holding steady in its third week as it inches closer to the Rs 100 crore milestone.

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 20

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 20: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram is continuing its impressive run at the box office even in its third week. Even though new releases are coming into theatres and taking away some screens, the action thriller seems to keep steady. That is happening mainly because of positive word of mouth and also because Samantha’s performance is getting a lot of praise and is widely appreciated by a lot of people. With the film now closing in on the Rs 100 crore worldwide milestone, it remains one of the strongest Telugu releases of the season.

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 20

According to Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated Rs 0.38 crore net in India on its 20th day from 966 shows. Although the collections dipped slightly from Tuesday's Rs 0.39 crore, the film has continued to maintain a steady pace at the ticket windows.

So far, Maa Inti Bangaaram has collected Rs 59.27 crore net and Rs 68.62 crore gross in India. Overseas, it has added another Rs 26.60 crore gross, taking its worldwide total to an impressive Rs 95.22 crore. With only a few crores left to go, the Samantha-led film is now well on course to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

Third-week collections remain steady

While weekday collections have naturally slowed compared to its opening week, the film has shown remarkable stability in its third week. It collected Rs 0.45 crore on Day 18, followed by Rs 0.39 crore on Day 19, before earning Rs 0.38 crore on Day 20.

The numbers indicate that the film continues to attract audiences despite facing competition from newer releases. Strong audience appreciation and positive recommendations have helped it sustain footfalls well beyond its opening weekend.

Samantha's performance continues to receive praise

Directed by B. V. Nandini Reddy, Maa Inti Bangaaram kinda follows the story of Swarna, also called Jhansi, a former assassin who has to revisit her violent past, not because she wants to but because she needs to protect the people she loves.

The movie mixes fast-paced action with heartfelt family drama, and somehow gives Samantha one of the more demanding roles of her career. Her portrayal has been talked about a lot by critics and audiences alike, and it keeps coming up as one of the film’s biggest assets, for real.

The supporting cast features Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Manjusha Mukkavilli, and Chaitanya Krishna, each of them play important parts as the narrative moves forward.

Right now, with worldwide earnings crossing Rs 95 crore, Maa Inti Bangaaram is still having a strong theatrical run, and it looks set to hit yet another big box office landmark in the next few days.

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