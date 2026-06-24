Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office collection day 12: Diljit Dosanjh's partition drama sees STRONG surge amid Cocktail 2 clash

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 12: Diljit Dosanjh and Sharvari's partition drama records a strong 24% jump, taking its India net collection to Rs 29.85 crore and worldwide total to Rs 48.14 crore.

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 12: Imtiaz Ali’s emotional partition sort of drama, Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedang Raina and Naseeruddin Shah, might have begun a little slow at the box office, but now it’s showing obvious lift. The movie, which got mostly positive reactions from critics and viewers, is slowly gaining speed, thanks to solid word of mouth as it reaches the last days of week two.

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection

After collecting Rs 12.25 crore in its first week, the movie witnessed a healthy 24% growth on Day 12 (a weekday). According to Sacnilk, Main Vaapas Aaunga earned Rs 3.10 crore across 2,789 shows on its twelfth day. This has pushed its total India net collection to Rs 29.85 crore and the India gross to Rs 35.54 crore so far.

Main Vaapas Aaunga overseas collection

Overseas, the film added Rs 0.50 crore on Day 12, taking its international gross to Rs 12.60 crore. The current worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 48.14 crore. The movie is currently competing with Homi Adajania’s Cocktail 2, which was released last week and is doing well. Despite the competition, Main Vaapas Aaunga is holding its own thanks to its heartfelt storytelling and powerful performances.

About Main Vaapas Aaunga

The film revolves around a deeply moving love story set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of India. Apart from the lead cast, it also features Sanjay Suri, Rajat Kapoor, Kumud Mishra, Banita Sandhu, Danish Pandor, Jaipreet Singh, Dolly Ahluwalia, Vinod Nagpal, Manish Chaudhary, Anjana Sukhani, Rasika Agashe, Mashhoor Amrohi, and Nikhat Khan in important roles.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film hit theatres on June 12 2026. While the first week was relatively slow, the steady growth in the second week sort of hints that positive word of mouth is finally nudging the film into the right crowd. For a period drama with emotional depth, this gradual build-up is often a very good omen.

With no big new releases right away, that could really mess with its run, Main Vaapas Aaunga has a decent stretch ahead. If the momentum continues, the film could turn out to be a slow but steady performer at the box office. Imtiaz Ali’s signature style of blending romance with larger socio-political themes seems to be connecting with viewers who appreciate meaningful cinema.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

