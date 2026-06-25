Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office collection day 13: Diljit Dosanjh's partition drama DEFIES competition, crosses Rs 50 crore globally

Main Vaapas Aaunga continues its steady box office run, earning Rs 2.60 crore on Day 13. Diljit Dosanjh and Sharvari's emotional partition drama has now crossed Rs 51.78 crore worldwide, driven by strong word-of-mouth and audience appreciation.

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 13: Imtiaz Ali’s heartfelt partition drama Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedang Raina, and Naseeruddin Shah, is turning out to be a classic slow-burner at the box office. While it had a modest first week, the film has shown a clear and encouraging recovery in its second week, largely driven by strong word-of-mouth and genuine audience appreciation.

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection

The movie opened to positive reviews but relatively low numbers, collecting Rs 12.25 crore in its first week. However, the second week has told a much better story as more people discovered the film through recommendations. On Day 13 (second Wednesday), it witnessed a 16.1% drop from the previous day, earning Rs 2.60 crore across 2,923 shows, according to Sacnilk. This takes its total India net collection to Rs 32.45 crore and the India gross to Rs 38.63 crore so far.

Main Vaapas Aaunga worldwide collection

Overseas, the film added Rs 40 lakh on Day 13, pushing its international gross to Rs 13.15 crore. The current worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 51.78 crore.

Main Vaapas Aaunga vs Cocktail 2

Main Vaapas Aaunga is currently facing competition from Homi Adajania’s Cocktail 2, which was released last week and is doing well. Despite sharing screens, Imtiaz Ali’s film is holding its own, thanks to its emotional depth and strong performances.

About Main Vaapas Aaunga

The story follows a deeply moving love tale set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of India. Apart from the lead cast, it also features Sanjay Suri, Rajat Kapoor, Kumud Mishra, Banita Sandhu, Danish Pandor, Jaipreet Singh, Dolly Ahluwalia, Vinod Nagpal, Manish Chaudhary, Anjana Sukhani, Rasika Agashe, Mashhoor Amrohi, and Nikhat Khan in supporting roles.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali and released on June 12, 2026, the film is the kind of cinema that often grows gradually rather than exploding at the start. Positive word of mouth is really helping it reach a wider audience in its second week. There are no big fresh Bollywood releases right now, not really, that are immediately threatening its run, so Main Vaapas Aaunga has a decent opening ahead to keep the momentum going.

For a period drama that brings emotional weight, plus strong performances, this kind of steady growth is a good omen. If the pattern holds, the film might become a meaningful hit, showing once again that well-told stories with heart still find their people over time.

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