Major box office collection day 1: Adivi Sesh starrer off to a stupendous opening in Telugu; very poor in Hindi and other versions

The Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan biopic is well on its way to be a hit in its Telugu version, with its Telugu theatrical rights going for about 15 crore, but the Adivi Sesh starrer needs massive jumps in Hindi, where it has opened at shockingly low levels