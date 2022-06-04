Major has taken a very good start in Telugu states, but the opening is low elsewhere across the country. The Adivi Sesh, Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala and Prakash Raj starrer, has nailed in on its first day in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, but Major movie could hardly make a mark in any other state. Most shocking though is the paltry opening of Major in the Hindi belt after the glowing word-of-mouth it received from all its preview shows across the North circuit. Also Read - Samrat Prithviraj box office day 1: Akshay Kumar witnesses his lowest opening in years – view collections of recent films

Major the Movie box office collection day 1 Hindi belt

Only ₹96 lakh nett

₹55 lakh distributor share

Major box office collection day 1 Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

₹6.10 crore gross

₹4 crore distributor share

Major the Film box office collection day 1 Worldwide

₹13.40 crore gross

₹7.10 crore distributor share

Major box office opening and screen count

Earlier, renowned trade expert Ramesh Bala had exclusively revealed to BollywoodLife, “Major has probably secured 800-1000 screens and is likely to take in ₹15-20 crore gross (opening day), with the major collection coming from Telugu states, which will also be a very good number as Adivi Sesh is still pretty new. After that, it'll be all word of mouth, especially for Major, and that could be big because Major is already getting a great response after its preview shows everywhere. It's difficult to say how much they'll open at in the North, but Vikram (the other South release this week) probably takes the better start there, too, however, Major can easily catch up based on the word-of-mouth.”

The Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan biopic is well on its way to be a hit in its Telugu version, with its Telugu theatrical rights going for about ₹15 crore, but the Adivi Sesh starrer needs massive jumps in Hindi, where it has opened at shockingly low levels and needs to recover a lot of ground.