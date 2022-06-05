Major built on its very good start in Telugu states by consolidating its position in those regions with a strong hold on day 2, Saturday, 4th June, but it also continues to struggle elsewhere across the country, especially in the Hindi belt. The Adivi Sesh, Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala and Prakash Raj starrer, has nailed in on both day 1 and 2 in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, but Major movie could hardly make a mark on either days in any other state. Most shocking though are the paltry collections of Major in the Hindi belt after the glowing word-of-mouth it received from all its preview shows across the North circuit. Also Read - Vikram box office collection day 2: Kamal Haasan starrer witnesses excellent hold; beats Beast lifetime in USA in just 2 days

Major the Movie box office collection day 1 Hindi belt

Day 1: ₹1 crore nett

Day 2: ₹1.40 crore nett

Total: ₹2.50 crore nett

Major the Film box office collection day 1 Worldwide

Day 1: ₹13.40 crore gross

Day 2: ₹11.10 crore gross

Total: ₹24.50 crore nett

Major box office opening and screen count

Earlier, renowned trade expert Ramesh Bala had exclusively revealed to BollywoodLife, “Major has probably secured 800-1000 screens and is likely to take in ₹15-20 crore gross (opening day), with the major collection coming from Telugu states, which will also be a very good number as Adivi Sesh is still pretty new. After that, it'll be all word of mouth, especially for Major, and that could be big because Major is already getting a great response after its preview shows everywhere. It's difficult to say how much they'll open at in the North, but Vikram (the other South release this week) probably takes the better start there, too, however, Major can easily catch up based on the word-of-mouth.”

The Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan biopic is well on its way to be a hit in its Telugu version as also worldwide, again due to strong numbers in Telugu, with its Telugu theatrical rights going for about ₹15 crore, but the Adivi Sesh starrer needs massive jumps in Hindi, which don't seem to be happening.