Major box office collection day 2: Adivi Sesh starrer continues to dominate in Telugu states but failing big time in Hindi belt

Major, starring Adivi Sesh, Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala and Prakash Raj, has nailed in on both day 1 and 2 in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, but could hardly make a mark on either days in any other state, with shockingly low collections in Hindi