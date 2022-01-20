Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master has stormed the box office worldwide to end up as a bonafide superhit in all territories both domestic and overseas. What's more, Master 's gargantuan box office collection – despite releasing smack-bang in the middle of the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, when theatrical restrictions had just begin to relax after the first lockdown – has perched it atop the list of the highest-grossing Tamil movies 2021 at both the local and overseas box office. It's followed Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe, Sivakarthikeyan starrer Doctor and STR's Maanaadu (regarded by many as one of the best films of last year and a landmark in Tamil cinema).

So, without further ado, let's check out the top ten highest grossing Tamil movies of 2021 at the worldwide box office below, which include other huge hits like Dhanush starrer Karnan, Karthi starrer Sulthan, and Sundar C., Arya and Raashi Khanna starrer Aranmanai 3. It's not been as great a year for the Tamil film industry as it has for the Telugu film industry, with only the aforementioned seven movies churning out sizeable profits. Here are their worldwide box office collections and verdicts...

Master: ₹295 crore gross - Blockbuster

Annaatthe: ₹240 crore gross - Blockbuster

Maanaadu: ₹12o crore gross - Blockbuster

Doctor: ₹10o crore gross - Blockbuster

Karnan: ₹63 crore gross - Superhit

Sulthan: ₹55 crore gross - Hit

Aranmanai 3: ₹50 crore gross - Hit

Even though more Tamil movies couldn't emerge clean hits last year, the good news is that several broke even, which meant that not many producers or distributors suffered losses in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic and its financial effects. Moreover, with as many as four films were declared out-an-out blockbusters, which meant brining copious smiles to the faces of numerous exhibitors in the Tamil market.