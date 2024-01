Merry Christmas Box Office Collection: The highly anticipated new film starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, has finally hit theaters today, and it has been met with rave reviews from audiences. This thrilling movie has been hailed as one of the best Bollywood thrillers in recent years, with many people praising Katrina Kaif's outstanding performance in the film. However, despite the critical acclaim, the box office numbers for Merry Christmas have been disappointing. The film opened with a collection of just 2 crores, marking the lowest opening for Katrina Kaif's Bollywood career. Also Read - Merry Christmas movie review: Vicky Kaushal in awe of Katrina Kaif as Maria; calls it her best performance till date

Merry Christmas Box Office Collection Day 1

Merry Christmas is not a typical Bollywood commercial film with lots of action sequences and dance numbers. As a result, the movie was not expected to have a grand opening at the box office. However, many thought it would have a decent opening because it features two of the biggest stars of Bollywood and South films, Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi respectively. The trailer also received a good response at its release. However, none of these positive traits have translated into box office success. The film has only collected a mere 2 crore across India. Hopefully, positive word-of-mouth and the upcoming weekend will contribute to a significant rise in box office numbers.