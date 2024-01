Katrina Kaif may be the most loved actress in Bollywood but she still has a long way to create magic at the box office. Box office numbers are considered as actors' report cards and on that basis, they usually get good work. When we talk about Katrina Kaif, she has proved her mettle ever since her debut, but still hand failed to grip the audience with her acting stint. And the result of her latest release Merry Christmas on Day 2 says it all. On its first Saturday, the film has only raked 0.24 crore as per Sacnilk and this is only a huge disappointment for the entire team of Merry Christmas. Also Read - Merry Christmas Twitter Review: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi movie impresses audience; fans hail the climax [Check Reactions]

Merry Christmas Box Office Collection Day 1

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi earned 2.55 crore at the box office on the day on the day of its release and this is the lowest opening of the actress' ever. Kat is being hailed as a show stealer in Merry Christmas, the actress left many mighty impressed with her stint in Sri Ram Raghavan's film. While Vijay Sethupathi is brilliant too. Also Read - Merry Christmas Box Office Collection Day 1: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi film opens at 2 crores; actress' lowest ever

#MerryChristmas is a slow pot which boils and builds eventually to a splendid suspense murder mystery. #KatrinaKaif is outstanding frame by frame. Someone give her an award already! #VijaySethupathi is natural and brilliant. Movie could've been trimmed by 15 mins. ⭐⭐⭐1/2 pic.twitter.com/W4Q4irKG2R — Danish Lakdawalaa (@danishl) January 12, 2024

But when we talk about the box office numbers, it looks like it has failed to make an impact on the audience.

Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram and HanuMan overpowers Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas.

Well, it can be said that the film was released at a wrong time as it clashed with the big south films Guntur Kaaram and HanuMan and the fans are raving about these tow massive reels and hence Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas as been overshadowed.

Vicky Kaushal cheered the loudest for wife Katrina Kaif

As Merry Christmas released, Sam Bahadur star Vicky heaved praises for his diva wife Kat and called it the best film of her as an actor till date.

