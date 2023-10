Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue was released on 6th October 2023. The Akshay Kumar movie has been released alongside Thank You For Coming, Dono (5th October release) while the previous releases such as Gadar 2, Jawan, Fukrey 3 and more are still running in cinema halls. Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is based on the true story of the rescue mission carried out by Jaswant Singh Gill, a brave mining engineer. Let's check out the day 1 box office collection of Mission Raniganj below:

Mission Raniganj box office collection day 1

As per a report in Sacnilk.com, the Akshay Kumar starrer new movie is likely to earn Rs 2.80 crores at the box office on day 1. It is far less compared to the opening-day collections of OMG 2. The Pankaj Tripathi starrer movie that was released in August opened with Rs 10.26 crores figure on day 1. The movie was based on sex education. Mission Raniganj is based on the real mining field collapse incident of 1989. The movie traces the brave act of Jaswant Singh Gill who rescued 65 trapped miners from Raniganj coalfields.

Akshay Kumar says he won't promote Mission Raniganj city to city

At a media interaction recently, Akshay was asked about no promotions for his movies. The actor shared that Mission Raniganj is a word of mouth film. Even if he promotes the movie everywhere, it cannot guarantee that the audience will turn up to watch the movie. He tries that during Selfiee and the movie badly tanked, he reasons explaining that it doesn't work like that.

Trending Now

The actor adds that his saying that the movie is good won't make a difference but if an actor who watches the movie or the audience who watches the movie shares their opinion, that will create an impact.

Watch the video of Akshay Kumar starrer new movie's announcement teaser here:

Akshay Kumar also praised Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol for Jawan and Gadar 2 success. Talking about the business, Akshay feels happy that the industry is booming. On his work front next, Akshay has Sky Force, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Soorarai Pottru remake, and Welcome to the Jungle (Welcome 3) to name a few.