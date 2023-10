Akshay Kumar has been struggling to get a massive box office hit for quite some time now. After a long time, he appeared in a film like Mission Raniganj, but it seems like he has once again failed to make a mark at the box office. Mission Raniganj was released six days ago, and till now, the superstar's film has not even made 20 crore in total at the box office, and this is the lowest point in Akshay Kumar's career. On the sixth day, Mission Raniganj witnessed a massive dip and collected 1.3 crore at the box office, which is the lowest amount that it made in the six days Also Read - World Biryani Day 2023: Kareena Kapoor Khan to Prabhas, 10 celebs who love the aromatic rice delicacy

Mission Raniganj Box Office Collection: Day Wise

Akshay Kumar starrer opened with a good start of Rs 2.8 crore. And on day two, it minted 4.8 crore and witnessed a slight jump, while the good word of mouth for the film worked positively at the box office, as on day three, the film collected 5 crore, which was the highest till date. But slowly, the film started seeing a dip, and overall, Mission Raniganj has made nearly Rs 16.90 crore.

Akshay Kumar has a master plan to bounce back at the box office with Mission Raniganj on National Cinema Day to sell the tickets at rupees 99 and it will be interesting to see the numbers of the 7th day.

Akshay Kumar's flops

Akshay Kumar has been witnessing a downfall for quite some time now; all the latest releases, including Mission Raniganj, have failed to make a mark. The actor was advised by one of the popular astrologers to do a comedy-genre film that will reportedly bring him a box office hit. Now it will be interesting to see whether his Welcome sequel will hit the right chord with the audience or not. Meanwhile, when we talk about Mission Raniganj, Akshay Kumar has done a fantastic job and received accolades from critics for his acting chops. The film also features Parineeti Chopra as the leading leady who has small yet significant role. Akshay Kumar is currently gearing for Hera Pheri 3 and Welcome to the Jungle.