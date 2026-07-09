Moana Advance Booking Day 1: Disney's live-action projected to open with over $130M GLOBALLY

Discover the Moana advance booking for day 1 here to know how much this movie is projected to collect on opening day. Read ahead to see the mark this movie is set to cross worldwide here.

Moana Advance Booking Day 1 Disney's live-action projected to open with over $130M GLOBALLY

Moana Advance Booking Day 1: Disney is gearing up for one of its biggest tentpole releases of the summer as the live-action Moana sails into theatres this week. Early tracking suggests the film could open to more than $130 million worldwide in its debut weekend, with a healthy mix of domestic and international numbers driving the total.

However, the buzz isn't all smooth sailing, as trade reports indicate projections have slipped in recent weeks amid talk of Moana fatigue, following the blockbuster success of Moana 2. Here's everything we know about the advance booking buzz, the film itself, and the franchise behind it.

Moana Advance Booking Day 1

Advance estimates peg Moana's global opening at roughly $130 million, with domestic numbers expected to cross $60 million and international markets contributing another $70 million to $75 million. The film is rolling out across nearly 3,900 North American theatres, including IMAX, 3D and 4DX formats. That said, tracking has softened compared to earlier estimates of a $75-85 million domestic start, with some trackers now suggesting figures as low as $45-50 million. Overseas, key markets like Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, France, Germany and the UK are expected to lead the charge, giving Disney's marketing machine plenty to work with heading into opening weekend.

About Moana Live-Action

Directed by Thomas Kail, the remake brings Dwayne Johnson back as the demigod Maui, while newcomer Catherine Laga'aia steps into the title role previously played by Auli'i Cravalho in the animated original. The story once again follows a chief's daughter chosen by the ocean to save her island, blending the beloved music and visuals of the 2016 hit with a live-action makeover. Despite the starry comeback, reviews have been rocky, and industry watchers are questioning whether the film arrives too soon after its predecessor's massive theatrical run.

About the Moana Franchise

The Moana franchise began in 2016 with the animated original grossing over $680 million worldwide against a modest $150 million budget. Its Disney+ afterlife made it one of the platform's most-watched titles for years. The sequel, Moana 2, then became a genuine phenomenon, crossing $1 billion globally less than two years ago after a record-breaking Thanksgiving debut. With the live-action version now testing that same well of nostalgia, all eyes are on whether Disney can keep the momentum going, or whether audiences feel they've already had enough Moana for now.

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