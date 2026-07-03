Nagabandham Box Office collection day 1: Virat Karrna's mythological adventure opens SLOW despite online buzz

Nagabandham Box Office Collection Day 1: Virat Karrna's pan-India mythological adventure has opened to modest early collections despite generating strong buzz on X. Here's how Nagabandham: The Secret Treasure is performing at the box office.

Nagabandham box office collection

Nagabandham box office collection day 1: Nagabandham, starring Virat Karrna, released worldwide on July 3 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Before its official release, the makers held premiere screenings in select cities, allowing early viewers to watch the film ahead of the general audience.

Soon after these special shows and the theatrical release, X (formerly Twitter) witnessed a flood of audience reactions. Movie lovers shared their instant opinions, making the film one of the most talked-about releases on social media on its opening day. Here’s how the movie is doing on its first day of release.

Nagabandham box office collection

As of Day 1, Nagabandham - The Secret Treasure is currently running across 1,386 shows and has collected a net of Rs 0.68 crore, according to Sacnilk's early estimates. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 0.80 Cr and total India net to Rs 0.68 Cr so far, with India final collections yet to be reported.

Directed by Abhishek Nama, Nagabandham blends mythology, spirituality, and action into an adventure-driven narrative. The story is inspired by India's ancient Vishnu temples and the mysterious ritual known as Nagabandham, exploring hidden traditions and long-forgotten secrets.

About Nagabandham

The film stars Virat Karrna in the lead role, alongside Nabha Natesh, Aishwarya Menon, Daksha Nagarkar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu and Murali Sharma. Abhishek Nama has penned the story and screenplay too, plus he directs the film. He seems to want a visually rich cinematic ride that stays grounded in Indian mythology.

With its pretty rare concept and grand visuals, Nagabandham has managed to spark curiosity among audiences. Some early viewers said the movie’s big attempt at blending mythology with modern action was promising, but a few others felt the execution could’ve been a bit sharper, tighter, like the rhythm slipped in places. The coming days will be very telling, to watch whether good word of mouth, helps the film keep growing momentum at the box office.

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