Nagabandham Box Office Collection Day 6: Abhishek Nama's Telugu mythological fantasy crosses Rs 10 crore mark

Nagabandham Box Office Collection Day 6: The Telugu movie that has been making headlines lately has to be Nagabandham. This movie is a mythological action-fantasy that was released in theatres a few days back. The director behind this fantasy movie is Abhishek Nama.
You will get to see this movie headlined by Virat Karrna. You will get to see him play the protagonist, Rudra. The plot will revolve around an ancient manuscript and the sacred Brahmakamalam flower. Let’s dive in to see how much this movie has made till now with these Nagabandham box office collections for day six here.
This action-fantasy movie premiered in theatres on July 3, 2026, and is currently still in the first week of its theatrical run. On its first day, the movie collected Rs 3.40 crore and earned similar numbers over the weekend. The dip in numbers started with the Monday slump. On Wednesday, the Nagabandham box office collection for day six is currently estimated at Rs 11 lakhs (live data up to 2 pm), according to data by Sacnilk.
Nagabandham: The Secret Treasure currently has 915 shows running across the country. The total India gross collections are estimated at Rs 14.09 crore right now. On the other hand, the total India net is at Rs 12.15 crore so far, according to a report by Sacnilk.
While this movie started out on a decent note, it has seen an expected dip on weekdays. Check out the full day-wise box office collection for the Telugu movie Nagabandham: The Secret Treasure here.
This Telugu movie is centred on a mystical quest. The story of Nagabandham: The Secret Treasure will span across multiple timelines and follow a chosen warrior. This chosen one is tasked with the responsibility of protecting a sacred vault. ancient vault in Srirangapuram protects a powerful, mystical energy connected to the Hindu trinity: Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva.
You will get to see actors like Virat Karrna, Nabha Natesh, Iswarya Menon, Mahesh Manjrekar, Rishabh Sawhney, and Jagapathi Babu, get featured in this action-fantasy.
Get ready to experience the epic of Nagabandham: The Secret Treasure on the big screens. Book your tickets now to enjoy watching Nagabandham with your loved ones this week.