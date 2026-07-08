Nagabandham Box Office Collection Day 6: Abhishek Nama's Telugu mythological fantasy crosses Rs 10 crore mark

Discover the Nagabandham box office collection for day six here to know how much this movie has collected till now. Read ahead to see the day-wise breakdown of this mythological epic movie's collection below.

Nagabandham Box Office Collection Day 6 Abhishek Nama's Telugu mythological fantasy crosses Rs 10 crore mark, collects Rs 11.84 crore

Nagabandham Box Office Collection Day 6: The Telugu movie that has been making headlines lately has to be Nagabandham. This movie is a mythological action-fantasy that was released in theatres a few days back. The director behind this fantasy movie is Abhishek Nama.

You will get to see this movie headlined by Virat Karrna. You will get to see him play the protagonist, Rudra. The plot will revolve around an ancient manuscript and the sacred Brahmakamalam flower. Let’s dive in to see how much this movie has made till now with these Nagabandham box office collections for day six here.

Nagabandham Box Office Collection Day 6

This action-fantasy movie premiered in theatres on July 3, 2026, and is currently still in the first week of its theatrical run. On its first day, the movie collected Rs 3.40 crore and earned similar numbers over the weekend. The dip in numbers started with the Monday slump. On Wednesday, the Nagabandham box office collection for day six is currently estimated at Rs 11 lakhs (live data up to 2 pm), according to data by Sacnilk.

Nagabandham: The Secret Treasure currently has 915 shows running across the country. The total India gross collections are estimated at Rs 14.09 crore right now. On the other hand, the total India net is at Rs 12.15 crore so far, according to a report by Sacnilk.

Nagabandham Day-Wise Box Office Collection

While this movie started out on a decent note, it has seen an expected dip on weekdays. Check out the full day-wise box office collection for the Telugu movie Nagabandham: The Secret Treasure here.

Day 1(1st Friday) - Rs 3.40 crore

Day 2(1st Saturday) - Rs 3.05 crore

Day 3(1st Sunday) - Rs 3.65 crore

Day 4(1st Monday) - Rs1.18 crore

Day 5(1st Tuesday) - Rs 0.76 crore

Day 6(1st Wednesday) - Rs 0.11 crore (live data up to 2 pm)

About Nagabandham: The Secret Treasure

This Telugu movie is centred on a mystical quest. The story of Nagabandham: The Secret Treasure will span across multiple timelines and follow a chosen warrior. This chosen one is tasked with the responsibility of protecting a sacred vault. ancient vault in Srirangapuram protects a powerful, mystical energy connected to the Hindu trinity: Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva.

You will get to see actors like Virat Karrna, Nabha Natesh, Iswarya Menon, Mahesh Manjrekar, Rishabh Sawhney, and Jagapathi Babu, get featured in this action-fantasy.

Get ready to experience the epic of Nagabandham: The Secret Treasure on the big screens. Book your tickets now to enjoy watching Nagabandham with your loved ones this week.

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