Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond, No Time to Die, has registered a strong opening weekend at the box office in India, given the circumstances, where the major chunk of business, theatres in Maharashtra, remain shut, besides cinema halls in Kerala also not having reopened. No Time to Die has collected Rs. 12.50 crore nett in its first weekend in India across all languages, more than 's Bell Bottom and 's Thalaivii put together, indicating that the audience may finally be ready to venture back into cinema halls.

Check out the day wise box office breakup of No Time to Die below:

Day 1 (Thursday): Rs. 2.70 crore nett

Day 2 (Friday): Rs. 2.40 crore nett

Day 3 (Saturday): Rs. 3.77 crore nett

Day 4 (Sunday): Rs. 3.63 crore nett

Total (1st Weekend): Rs. 12.50 crore nett

(Note: All collections include English+Hindi+Tamil+Telugu versions)

BollywoodLife gave the latest James Bond movie 3.5 stars in its review and wrote: "No Time to Die allows an opportunity to ride off into the sunset in his last Bond outing (fifth overall) with his tuxedo crisply ironed, tie well knotted and cuffs properly aligned, ergo it gives him a fitting farewell. Any Bond movie is supposed to boast some marquee action set pieces, and Director Cary Joji Fukunaga pulls out all the stops in ensuring that the ones in No Time to Die pump your adrenaline and stick in your head. Rami Malek proves to be a memorable Bond villain, bringing all the sinister machination and deviant charm expected of such a role yet leaving his indelible mark, while , too, creates an impact in his appearance. Ana de Armas, , Lashana Lynch and together usher in a new era of Bond girls that began with Casino Royale and comes full circle with this film. At the heart of it, No Time to Die, just has a good plot, crisp screenplay, assured direction and captivating camerawork – the hallmarks of any good movie."

As per what I've been tracking in the trade, Director Cary Joji Fukunaga's No Time to Die is headed for a first week box office collection in the range of 20 crore nett in India, which bodes quite well for when theatres finally open to full pelt across the country.