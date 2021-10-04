No Time to Die box office collection India: Daniel Craig's final James Bond film registers a strong weekend; proves people are willing to return to theatres

No Time to Die's first weekend box office collection in India across all languages is more than Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom and Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii put together, indicating that the audience may finally be ready to venture back into cinema halls, and bodes well for when theatres finally open in Maharashtra