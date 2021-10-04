Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond, No Time to Die, has registered a record first weekend at the international box office, which even the makers and studio executives hadn't predicted. Despite yet to release in the US and China, No Time to Die, has already raked in $119.1 million from 54 international markets, making it the first movie to bring in over $100 million during the COVID-19 pandemic era without releasing in China. It's already on par with 's overseas launch and just 17% below that of Spectre's – previous two Bond outings – which is a huge achievement give the uncertain times its has released in. Also Read - #BLBestof6: Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee and more – Vote for the Best Actor of the first half in 2021

Of course, No Time to Die has expectedly brought in its biggest haul from the UK, to the tune of $34.8 million, but to reach its final opening weekend collections, the James Bond movie has no doubt far exceeded expectations from all other integrational markets, too, including Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, Austria, Denmark, Italy and Norway. And guess what, besides US and China, the Cary Joji Fukunaga directorial is yet to release in other lucrative markets like France and Russia, too, where it'll hit screens on 6th and 7th October respectively, prior its North America release on 8th October, and finally in China on 29th October. Also Read - Gandhi Jayanti and Bollywood: War, Bang Bang, Judwaa 2 and more BIG box office releases over the years

In India, No Time to Die has collected Rs. 12.50 crore nett in its first weekend across all languages, more than 's Bell Bottom and 's Thalaivii put together, indicating that the audience may finally be ready to venture back into cinema halls all over the world. Also Read - Twinkle Khanna recalls a director asked her to 'do a Mandakini' and her EPIC reply proves she's a real HEROINE!