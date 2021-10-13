Not Ayush Sharma, it's going to be Salman Khan vs John Abraham at the box office as Antim and Satyameva Jayate 2 get ready to clash

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim: The Final Truth is the official remake of the his Marathi film, Mulshi Pattern and is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. On the other hand, Satyameva Jayate 2 also stars Divya Khosla Kumar opposite John Abraham, and sees Milap Zaveri return to the Director's chair.