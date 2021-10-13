It has recently been announced that Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan starrer, Antim The Final Truth, will release in theatres on 26th November 2021. Now, that sets up a clash with John Abraham starrer, Satyameva Jayate 2, which had already locked its release date earlier on 26th November. Now, this may have initially seemed like a one-sided clash between John Abraham and Aayush Sharma, with the former being a bonafide star and quite a big box office draw in his own right, coupled with the fact that he's coming with a sequel of a big masala hit that has also enjoyed good repeat value. However, some last-minute developments have now balanced out this box office clash as it's no longer Aayush Sharma vs. John Abraham, but Salman Khan vs. John Abraham. Also Read - John Abraham vs Salman Khan, Prabhas vs Mahesh Babu vs Pawan Kalyan: Is clashing at the box office amid Covid restrictions a good idea? Trade expert answers [Exclusive]

So, what has changed. A well-placed industry source reveals that initially had a 20-25 minute role in Antim, but considering that the movie is now releasing in theatres and the fact that Bhai will return to the big screen after a long time given the almost 2-year theatrical shutdown, he felt it necessary to extend his role and made the decision after watching an initial cut of the movie, which convinced him to shoot for a few more sequences. So, now, Salman will appear in the film for a good 40-45 minutes ergo, having enough screen time to make this a proper box office clash between his Antim: The Final Truth and John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2.

Salman Khan and starrer Antim: The Final Truth is the official remake of the his Marathi film, Mulshi Pattern and is directed by . On the other hand, Satyameva Jayate 2 also stars opposite , and sees Milap Zaveri return to the Director's chair.