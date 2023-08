Coming August 11 will be fireworks at the box office. Two of the biggest movies are going to clash at the box office. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film Gadar 2 is going to release and it will clash with Akshay Kumar's movie OMG 2. There is massive buzz around both the films. The trailers have left everyone intrigued. While fans are excited for Gadar 2 as it has the nostalgia value, OMG 2 touches upon a controversial subject. What about the box office collections of these films? Also Read - Gadar 2 vs OMG 2: Sunny Deol tells audience 'apne toh apne hote hain' as advance bookings show positive trend

OMG 2 day 1 box office collection prediction

As reported by Koimoi.com, OMG 2 is expected to take a decent start at the box office despite clash with Gadar 2. The report states that the film is expected to make Rs 12 to Rs 15 crore of day one at the box office. The number is much better than that of Akshay Kumar's film Selfiee. The February 2023 release took a very poor opening at the box office as it made approximately Rs 2.55 crore on its opening day. OMG 2 is going to get much better start than that. Akshay Kumar has been having a rough time at the box office with his past few releases in the form of Selfiee, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan and more. However, it seems, OMG 2 will put him back on the path of success. OMG 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and more in pivotal roles.

Gadar 2 on the other hand is expected to take a flying start at the box office. The advance ticket bookings of the film are going on in full force and if the buzz around Gadar 2 translates into business, the film can become one of the highest grossers of the year. Gadar 2 directed by Anil Sharma has already got everyone intrigued thanks to its trailer and songs. Recently, the song Main Nikla Gaadi Leke made it to the internet and it got all the Sunny Deol fans grooving again. It is after almost two decades that Tara Singh and Sakina's love story will entertain the audience. Gadar turned out to be one of the highest grossers in the history of Indian cinema. Will history repeat? Let's wait and watch.