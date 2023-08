Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 released today. The film clashed with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2. Both the films have opened to great reviews. There is immense buzz around OMG 2 and the audience has hailed the film for touching on a sensitive subject. Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam's performance has received fabulous reviews while Akshay Kumar's comic timing has also got a thumbs up. Given the clash and buzz, what will be the first day collection of the film? Check it out. Also Read - Gadar 2: Sunny Deol gets seemingly annoyed with a fan struggling to take selfie, video goes viral [WATCH]

OMG 2: Day 1 early estimates

The early estimates of Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 day one box office collection are out now. As reported by Sacnilk.com, OMG 2 is expected to make around Rs 9.50 crore at the box office on its opening day. The film has received good occupancy in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and more. It seems to have done the best collection in NCR. The collection is impressive given that the last few films of Akshay Kumar have not really worked at the box office.

Gadar 2: Day 1 early estimates

On the other hand, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film has taken a fabulous start. As per the report, the film has collected around Rs 38 crore on its opening day. These are early estimates and actually numbers are yet to come in. However, given the buzz, Sunny Deol's film is anticipated to have taken a flying start at the box office and numbers are only expected to increase due to the positive word-of-mouth. Gadar 2 holds a nostalgia value as it is after two decades that the second instalment of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer has made it to the theatres. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha had broken many box office records and it looks like history is going to repeat.

Both the films have an added advantage as they have released during the Independence Day weekend. It is a long weekend as 15th August falls on Tuesday. Guess the box office game is only going to get intense in the coming days. Not to forget, Gadar 2 and OMG 2 are also facing competition from Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia's Jailer that released on August 10.