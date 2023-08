Akshay Kumar’s recently released film OMG 2 continues to win over the audiences in its second week. Despite facing a tough clash against Sunny Deol’s high-octane actioner Gadar 2, the film held steady and put up a stellar total on day 10 of its release. Notably, the film entered the Rs 100 crore club in India on day 9 of its release and is now inching towards the Rs 150 crore mark worldwide. Also Read - Gadar 2 box office collection day 10: Sunny Deol film beats Baahubali 2; all set to overtake Dangal

OMG 2 box office collection Day 10

According to early estimates, OMG 2 managed to mint Rs 12.70 crore on Sunday. The film collected Rs 85.05 crore in its first week, followed by Rs 6.03 crore on Day 8 and Rs 10.53 crore on Day 9. OMG 2’s total box office collection in India now stands at Rs 114.31 crore (approximately). The film has collected over Rs 140 crore worldwide and has officially been declared a hit. Also Read - Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer box office day 10 early estimates: Sunny Deol movie beats Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan by a HUGE margin

Watch Akshay Kumar speak about OMG 2: Also Read - OMG 2: Anupam Kher calls Akshay Kumar starrer 'Spectacular'; also praises Sunny Deol, Shah Rukh Khan

Trending Now

Also starring Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, OMG 2 is directed by Amit Rai. The film garnered positive reviews from the critics and marks Akshay’s 16th film in the Rs 100 crore club.

OMG 2’s tough clash with Gadar 2 at the box office

While OMG 2 is scripting its success story at the box office, the film clashed with Sunny’s Gadar 2. Both the films released on August 11 and have since been on a winning streak at the box office. While the Akshay-starrer has minted over Rs 114 crore in a span of 10 days, Gadar 2 has been creating new records at the box office. After becoming the highest grossing Indian film on Independence day ever, the film surpassed the Rs 300 crore mark at the Indian box office in its second weekend.

Watch: Gadar 2 success bash with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in attendance

According to early estimates, Gadar 2 collected nearly Rs 41 crore on its tenth day in India and its total box office collection now stands at Rs 377.20 crore. The film is expected to cross the Rs 400 crore mark at the Indian box office in the upcoming days. According to trade analysts, the film can also surpass the record held by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to emerge as the highest grossing Bollywood film ever before the end of its theatrical run.