OMG 2: Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's film is shining and how at the box office, with the good word of mouth, the film saw a superb jump on day 2 of the release and it earned 15.30 crore, and in total, it collects rupees 25 crore, and that's a big win for the makers, and they are happy that the film is prevailing at the box office. Akshay Kumar's film has been receiving a lot of praise, and after watching OMG 2, everyone is demanding that the film get a UA certificate and be screened at every school as the film is based on sex education, which is a need of the hour. Also Read - OMG 2: Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam share three reasons why people should watch the film [Exclusive]

Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 is winning hearts, and fans demand the film be screened in every school and get a UA certification amid the fact that the film earned 25 crore in total on the second day of its release. Also Read - OMG 2 box office collection day 2 early estimates: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi starrer aiming for Rs 15 crores on first Saturday?

The glowing word of mouth has come into play… #OMG2, as predicted, shows EXCELLENT GROWTH on Day 2… The solid gains at national chains - despite #Gadar2 juggernaut - is a clear indicator that #OMG2 has found acceptance… Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 15.30 cr. Total: ₹ 25.56 cr. #India… pic.twitter.com/AbbMtwIAUw — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 13, 2023

There are many who have expressed their disappointment over the film NOT getting a UA certificate and insist the government take action and give the film a UA certification on an immediate basis. Akshay Kumar plays Lord Shiva's messenger in the film, who guides Pankaj Tripathi's character to help fight a justice case for his son, who has been expelled from his school after being caught masturbating. While his son is embarrassed by what he has done, as even today masturbation is looked down upon as a shame in our country, his father takes a stand for him and wants justice. Also Read - OMG 2 box office collection day one: Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar film opening tight slap to naysayers; terrific WOM helps reach double digit

Trending Now

Har Har Mahadev. #OMG2#DilSe thank you for bringing the subject that is an eye opener. A beginning of a movement that is going to make a big difference in time to come. A FDFS celebration was special and divine. People in the cinema know us as Akkian.Thank you for the identity pic.twitter.com/huZ0O3rt2u — Veer Akkians Mumbai (@VeerAkkians) August 13, 2023

OMG 2 speaks about an important subject in the most humorous way, and the fans are bowled over by every Akshay Kumar film.