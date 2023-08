OMG 2 is in theatres now and after much controversy about the subject of the film to CBFC issues. Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi play key roles in the new movie which deals with the sensitive and much-needed awareness about sex education. OMG 2 has been having a fairly slow start at the box office in comparison with Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2. Nevertheless, word of mouth is a powerful tool and it can help Akshay Kumar starrer to mint money in this upcoming long holiday. OMG 2 box office collection day 2 early estimates are out. Check them out below... Also Read - Gadar 2 Vs OMG 2 box office collection Day 1: Sunny Deol beats Akshay Kumar with a huge margin; proves his market value is untouchable

OMG 2 box office collection day 2 early estimates

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi starrer new movie has minted Rs 10.26 crores gross on day 1. And it is likely to grow on day 2. OMG 2 has reportedly minted Rs 9.50 crores nett at the box office. And on day 2, that is first Saturday, OMG 2 will show growth of about 45-49%. Yes, you read that right. OMG 2 is expected to collect about Rs 15 crores on day 2. And with that, the total collections may go up to Rs 25.26 crores, states a report in Sacnilk.com. The business is expected to grow with strong word of mouth.

OMG 2: Akshay Kumar film in controversies

Since before the release, Yami Gautam starrer new movie has been grabbing headlines in entertainment news due to controversies. Ever since the topic of OMG 2 surfaced online, protestants voiced out their opinions and called for a boycott. A pandit from the Mahakaleshwar temple called for a protest before the release when he reportedly learned about obscenity in the movie. They demanded the removal of a scene shot in the Mahakaleshwar temple. There were issues with CBFC as well. OMG 2 makers were eyeing for a U/A certification but that would mean the film had to undergo 27 cuts. It would have altered the whole movie and hence, the team agreed with the A, that is, 'Adults only' rating.

Check out Akshay Kumar's video talking about OMG 2 here:

And amidst all of this, a fresh controversy has cropped up. Akshay Kumar has been facing a massive backlash online right now for portraying Lord Shiva's doot (messenger). So much so that certain groups of people who have called for protests have reportedly announced prize money of Rs 10 lakh for slapping the actor. That's not it, effigies of Akshay were also burned in some places. Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 is now available to watch in cinemas.