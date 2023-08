OMG 2 official figures for day one are out. Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's movie has made Rs 10. 26 crores which is great given the low buzz around the advance bookings. The fact that Akshay Kumar was coming off films like Selfiee and Rakshabandhan did not help either. Many had written off the actor saying that he had over exposed himself. Plus, there was the huge CBFC controversy. OMG 2 has an adult certificate, which makes the figure of Rs 10.26 crores even more special. Trade experts told us that OMG 2 picked up pace right from the afternoon shows. Around 40-50 per cent growth was seen at the theatres. Also Read - OMG 2: 'Slap Akshay Kumar, get Rs 20 lakh', declares Hindu outfit in Agra infuriated by actor playing Messenger of God

OMG 2 official figures are out now

Noted trade expert Taran Adarsh has shared the figures of OMG 2. This is a heartwarming number. Fans of Akshay Kumar and good cinema should be encouraged with this figures. Also Read - Gadar 2 Vs OMG 2: Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar film picks up momentum; advance bookings for Saturday surge [Exclusive]

#OMG2 fares much better than expected, although the numbers are severely impacted by #Gadar2 wave… Recorded better occupancy at prime multiplexes in evening and night shows, which should ensure solid growth over the weekend… Fri ₹ 10.26 cr. #India biz.#OMG2 is heavily… pic.twitter.com/PCeVBP7k0J — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 12, 2023

OMG 2 faced Censor Board issues

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam film faced a number of censorship issues. A total of 27 cuts were suggested to the movie. It seems they developed cold feet after the flak for Adipurush. The film deals with the sexual insecurities of teenagers who do not have source of proper information. The masturbation angle was the real cause of anxiety for the film-goers. It seems a scene of frontal nudity was scrapped from the film. The makers went ahead with the A certificate as U/A would have meant more cuts. They have removed all references of the temple of Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain. Also Read - Jailer box office collection day 2 early estimates: Rajinikanth starrer sees a slight dip in numbers; Gadar 2, OMG 2 effect?

Trending Now

Gadar 2 on a rampage

Gadar 2 has made Rs 40 crores on day one. It is the second best opening of the year beating Adipurush (Hindi), Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and TJMM. Sunny Deol is back with a bang. The press statement reads, "The film's dominance extended across pivotal regions: Punjab, Rajasthan, CP, CI, Bihar, Gujarat, Orrisa, and Assam, with a particular stronghold in densely populated areas."