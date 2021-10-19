Shehnaaz Gill, and Sonam Bajwa's film Honsla Rakh released on October 15, 2021. The film that fans were waiting for with bated breath finally made it to the theatres and fans of Shehnaaz Gill went totally crazy. The actress is among the most trended celebrity on social media, and given that she recently suffered a very personal loss in terms of Sidharth Shukla's demise, the buzz around the film was immense. Well, much to everyone's delight, the film has managed to make some smashing box office records. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill agreed to do Honsla Rakh for THIS person and no, it was not Sidharth Shukla

Despite the Coronavirus led restrictions, Honsla Rakh has managed to immensely well at the box office. So much that it has managed to beat 's film Bell Bottom, 's Roohi and other recently released films. According to a report in Box Office India, Honsla Rakh has made around Rs 51 lakh in Delhi. It is much higher than Bell Bottom (Rs 35 lakh), Roohi (Rs 42 lakh), Venom (Rs 30 lakh) and others. Also Read - 'Hero koi aur tha,' Shehnaaz Gill indirectly mentions Sidharth Shukla as her Honsla Rakh costar Sonam Bajwa calls her the hero of Bigg Boss 13

Another box office record that Honsla Rakh has made is that it has received the highest Punjabi opening ever. Honsla Rakh made Rs 2.55 crore on its first day itself. With this, Diljit has broken his own record. His film Shadaa was the highest Punjabi opening film ever but now it is Honsla Rakh. Also Read - Honsla Rakh Box Office: The Shehnaaz Gill, Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa starrer gets a HUGE opening; earns THIS amount in 2 days

Honsla Rakh has also received immense love in Chandigarh. Despite the capacity being limited in theatres due to Coronavirus, the film collected Rs 36.50 lakh on its first day. Earlier, it was Carry On Jatta 2 that held this record by minting Rs 38 lakh, despite any restrictions.

Worldwide Honsla Rakh has performed really well as compared to all the other films that released post pandemic. As per a Box Office of India report, the film in the US / Canada collected $180,000, UK - £25,000, Australia - $35,000, Gulf - $35,000 and others - $10,000.

Further, in Punjab, the capacity has been increased to 66 per cent to 50 per cent given the love that Honsla Rakh is receiving. Thus, we won't be surprised if the film turns out to be the highest grossing Punjabi film of all times.