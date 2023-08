Filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s recently released film Oppenheimer continues to create new box office records globally. Despite facing a tough clash against Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, the film has managed to hold steady at the box office and has reportedly crossed the $700 million mark in global earnings. With this, the film has reached a new milestone and is now the fourth highest grossing movie worldwide in 2023. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Day 1 box office collection: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh film earns more than Barbie but less than Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Box Office Collection

Starring Cillian Murphy in the titular role, the film has surpassed the lifetime box office of the high-octane actioner Fast X ($704 million) and the computer-animated superhero film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ($686 million) to become the fourth highest grosser of the year globally.

The highest grosser films of 2023 so far are The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($1.35 billion), Greta Gerwig's Barbie ($1.2 billion), and Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 ($845 million).

Notably, Oppenheimer is also Christopher Nolan's fourth-highest-grossing film of all time. His top three box office successes include The Dark Knight (USD 1.006 billion), The Dark Knight Rises (USD 1.08 billion) and Inception (USD 837 million).

In India, Oppenheimer has so far minted over Rs 150 crore (around $18 million) and has established itself as a super-hit.

Oppenheimer Plot

The film revolves around World War II, when Lt. Gen. Leslie Groves Jr. appointed physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer to work on the top-secret Manhattan Project. Oppenheimer, accompanied by a team of scientists, spent years developing and designing the atomic bomb. Their work comes to fruition on July 16, 1945, as they witness the world's first nuclear explosion, forever changing the course of history.

Oppenheimer Cast

Cillian Murphy stars in the titular role of Robert Oppenheimer. His wife is played by Emily Blunt. Other cast of the film includes an ensemble cast of actors including Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Alden Ehrenreich, etc. The film is written by Christopher Nolan, Kai BirdMartin, and Sherwin.