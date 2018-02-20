Pad Man box office collection day 11: Akshay Kumar's film rakes in Rs 73.40 crore

Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte's Pad Man has managed to hold well on its second Monday at the box office. The biographical social drama raked in around Rs 1.50 crore yesterday and now stands with the grand total of Rs 73.40 crore. By looking at the current trend, we are expecting the film to reach around Rs 80 crore by the end of its second week. After giving five consecutive Rs 100 crore films like Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom, Jolly LLB 2 and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Pad Man will be the first film to miss this feat. Also Read - Akshay Kumar breaks his silence on reports of slashing fees for Bell Bottom – view post

Pad Man which is directed by R Balki, also features Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in key roles with a cameo of Amitabh Bachchan. Talking about the film, it is based on the life of Tamil Nadu-based social activist, Arunachalam Muruganantham. Akshay Kumar portrays the central role in the film, who finds a way to make cheap, affordable sanitary napkins for the women in his village. The filmmaker R Balki has previously impressed us with films like Ki and Ka, Paa, Shamitabh and Cheeni Kum.

Apart from the domestic market, the film has managed to hold well in the international markets. The film has managed to perform decently well in the multiplexes and metro cities but in tier 2 and tier 3 centres, the collections are way below the mark. Honestly, the collections are not that bad but for an Akshay Kumar film, with a good budget, we can say that it failed to fulfil the expectations. The film is primarily targeted to the multiplex audience in the metro cities. Since the film is made on the expensive budget of around Rs 75 crore, Pad Man needs to earn well not only for makers but also for distributors and exhibitors. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Nia Sharma's co-star Kamal Kumar goes on his knees to propose the actress; BTS' Jungkook is the 'King of Savage' and these replies to his fans from his rookie days are proof