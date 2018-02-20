Padmaavat becomes sixth highest overseas grosser after Baahubali 2, Dangal and Dhoom 3

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat is achieving new milestones each passing day at the ticket window. The costume drama, which is giving stiff competition to the new releases at the domestic market has now achieved one more benchmark at the overseas box office. The costume drama has now become the sixth highest grosser Indian film at the overseas box office after Dangal, Baahubali 2, Secret Superstar, PK and Dhoom 3. Out of top five, Aamir Khan has four films in the list. The magnum is expected to surpass Dhoom 3 in few days to grab the fifth position in the list. Also Read - OMG! Prabhas' Adipurush BEATS Baahubali 2 to achieve THIS huge feat

Padmaavat has already crossed Rs 540 crore mark at the global box office thus making it one of the highest Bollywood grossers of all time. Featuring Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji, the film is produced under the banners of Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions and Viacom 18. The film is made on the lavish budget of Rs 180 crore including promotion and advertising. The makers also spent Rs 20 crore additionally to convert the film into IMAX and 3D formats.

The film is based on an epic poem written in 1540 by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi named Padmaavat. Apart from the lead cast, the film also stars Anupriya Goenka, Jim Sarbh, Aditi Rao Hydari and Raza Murad in key roles. The story of Padmaavat revolves around menacing Sultan of Delhi Alauddin Khilji, who wishes to conquer the queen of Chittorgarh Rani Padmavati. By looking at the current trend, we are expecting the film to touch the figure of Rs 280 crore but do you think it will enter the Rs 300 crore club? Share your thoughts in the comment below…