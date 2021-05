Padmaavat box office collection day 10: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic mints 193.5 crore (nett) in Indian market

Quite a few movie buffs are heading to the cinema halls for the second time to watch Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. The historical epic has given a flying start to the trade in 2018 and the market is buoyed by the fab response. Of course, there was immense curiosity around the Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor visual masterpiece due to the controversies it courted right from its making. The actors have set individual box office records with the film and are ecstatic. This is the first 100 crore film for Shahid Kapoor. Padmaavat collected INR 17 Cr Nett on Saturday - Feb 3rd taking the All-India Nett total to INR 193.50 crore. These figures were tweeted by trade analyst Ramesh Bala. The film grossed above Rs 150 crores in just seven days. Though it was banned in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Bihar, the film was warmly received by all. Padmaavat has been the highest first weekend grosser for its lead stars and the artistic filmmaker.

Padmaavat has had clear run in the second weekend. It is expected to cross INR 200 crore (nett) today overtaking Ranveer Singh's biggest hit, Bajirao Mastani. Critics and junta are gaga over the performances, awesome cinematography, art direction, choreography and music. The public is adoring Deepika as Rani Sa while Ranveer's Khilji is a cult now. Stay tuned to BL for more scoop and updates….