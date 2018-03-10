Pari box office collection day 8: Anushka Sharma's horror film rakes in Rs 23.25 crore

Anushka Sharma and Parambrata Chatterjee starrer Pari witnessed a drastic dip on its second Friday at the box office. The horror film raked in merely Rs 50 lakhs yesterday and now stands with the grand total of Rs 23.25 crore. By looking at the current trend, we are expecting the film to end its theatrical run in it this week itself. It is expected to earn around Rs 27-28 crore thus turning out to be an average affair at the ticket window. Also Read - Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spotted at the airport with baby Vamika — view pic

Despite not performing as per the expectations, Pari has turned out to be a profitable venture for its makers due to its reasonable budget. Made on the budget of Rs 18 crore including promotion and advertising, the film had already recovered Rs 10 crore through its satellite and other rights. The film has faced stiff competition from holdover release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which continues to be the first choice for the movie buffs.

The film has received rave reviews from the critics but it seems has failed to attract the audience in the cinema halls. Since new releases like Hate Story IV and 3 Storeys has released this Friday, the horror film has faced a huge screen crunch at the box office. Pari also stars Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty in key roles. Anushka is producing Pari under her production house, Clean Slate Films. This is Anushka's third production venture after NH10 and Phillauri. Anyway, have you guys watched the film? Did you like it? Share your thoughts in the comment section below...