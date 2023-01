Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan is going to hit the theatres soon. SRKians are desperately waiting for January 25 as that's when King Khan will return to the big screen as a full-fledged hero. His action avatar has already got everyone intrigued thanks to the trailer. Given the buzz around the film, it is expected that Pathaan will make MASSIVE money and end Bollywood's dry run at the box office. The latest updates state that the film has already made a lot of money in its advance booking already. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding bash deets, Sonam Bajwa reacts to dating news with Shubman Gill, BTS' Jimin rocks Dior fashion show and more

As reported by Sacnilk Entertainment, Pathaan has registered good numbers in its first-day advance booking in India. The advance booking began on January 20 and tickets sold out as hotcakes. As per the report, Pathaan has collected Rs 15.18 crore at the box office already. It appears to be a great start for Pathaan as overseas, the film has already registered a great business in its advance ticket booking. Also Read - Pathaan Box Office: Will Shah Rukh Khan's movie end Baahubali 2's record of biggest opening for a movie on a non-holiday? Film giving stiff competition to Yash KGF 2 as well [Check Stats]

As of now, #Pathaan First Day Advance Booking✅? 15.18 Cr [486424 tickets sold]???#PathaanAdvanceBooking — Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) January 21, 2023

Even for day 2, it appears that Pathaan has received a good start. Pathaan Advance Booking is trending on Twitter with all the Shah Rukh Khan fans rejoicing that the film is receiving good business. Also Read - Akshay Kumar's fee a lot more than Shah Rukh Khan? Cuttputlli producer Jackky Bhagnani reacts

100 Crores in 2 Days possible in India❤ 180-200 cr in 5 days possible too. Overseas Blockbuster like most #ShahRukhKhan? Movies. Box Office Tsunami Loading.... Tat too on a Non Holiday Wednesday release? From evening, sky is the limit? — IamNB (@IamFMN) January 21, 2023

SRK SE KA KOI COMPETITOR NAHI HAI AUR NA HOGA #PATHAN #PathaanAdvanceBooking #PathaanTrailer — Adeeb Ansari (@Here_is_Adeeb) January 21, 2023

Bollywood has been suffering at the box office over the past year. Many big films have tanked at the box office. Now, all eyes are on Pathaan.