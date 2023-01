Pathaan is one of the highly anticipated films starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is directed by none other than War fame director Siddharth Anand and produced by none other than Aditya Chopra, the head honcho of YRF. And the buzz is ever so high. It seems Shah Rukh Khan will have a great opening weekend and come back after all. The pre-booking of Pathaan is quite high and the pre-sales are high too. And now, the first-day advance bookings till evening have surfaced and it seems the movie will get a great start. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Suhana Khan-Shanaya Kapoor party with Kendall Jenner, Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan to skip The Kapil Sharma Show and more

Pathaan advance booking report for 25th January

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone starrer movie Pathaan has been trending in Entertainment News for a long time. Ever since the teaser was dropped alongside the two songs, Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan, that have been the talk of the town. Popular trade analyst Taran Aadarsh has put out the advance booking report for day 1 for Pathaan. The booking report is as per the data collection till Sunday, 22nd January 2023. Pathaan bookings have been solid with about 3,00,500 tickets sold in India only. The ticket data is from PVR, INOX and Cinepolis only. Check out Taran Aadarsh's tweet here:

Pathaan to make a triple century on opening weekend?

Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham have teamed up for the first time in such a movie. The actioner will see John against Pathaan. There are some high-octane action sequences in the movie featuring Shah Rukh and John which fans would love to watch. As known, the film will be having a 5-day opening record. While the early estimates state that Pathaan might earn Rs 150 crore to 200 crores in its opening weekend, by looking at the thunderous advance bookings, ETimes report states that it might also enter the Rs 300 crore club in the five-day weekend. As it is, as per reports, the second-day sales of Pathaan are close to 2 lakhs.