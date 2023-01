Pathaan is one of the most-awaited Bollywood films that has kept fans excited. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25 and it will release on Amazon Prime Video after 3 months of release. The film has already started receiving a great response from the public and advance booking opened on Thursday. Reportedly, the film has already sold 1.17 lakh tickets across the three national cinema chains. The advance tickets booking will take place from today in theatres. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Pathaan has already sold 51,000 tickets at INOX, 38,000 tickets at PVR and 27,000 tickets at Cinepolis. Also Read - Will Pathaan break Yash Raj Films' box office failure streak? Here's what the numbers predict

According to the reports, Pathaan will collect Rs. 40-41 crores on its opening day. The film will reportedly go beyond Rs 45 crore on January 26. Trade analyst Girish Johar said that January 26 being a non-working day, it will be followed by a long weekend.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his comeback on the big screens after four years. His last film was Zero in 2018 and he had taken a sabbatical after the film did not perform well critically. Zero was the fourth film that failed miserably at the box office after Fan, , and . did cameo roles in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Laal Singh Chaddha, and . The handsome actor has Dunki and Jawan in his pipeline.