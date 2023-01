Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is making noise overall ahead of its release. The spy thriller by Aditya Chopra has already been declared a blockbuster before its release citing the record-breaking advance booking collection. A handful of Bollywood movies worked at the box office and this year Drishyam 2 was a hit. Ajay Devgn reacted to the humungous response Pathaan received after his latest release Drishyam 2. Also Read - Pathaan: Is Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer worth watching with family? King Khan answers

Ajay Devgn released teaser 2 of his upcoming film Bholaa today in Mumbai. At the teaser release event, the actor spoke of how happy he is with Shah Rukh Khan’s film receiving a positive response. Ajay said, when Drishyam 2 emerged as a super hit he hoped other films should also get a similar response. Keeping his fingers crossed he wishes whichever film releases now should be a super duper head. He said that the industry is one and revealed that he is happy that Pathaan is getting a fantastic response. Also Read - Prabhas and Hrithik Roshan to star together in Pathaan director's next?

Ahead of the release held ‘AskSRK’ session on Twitter. One of the users asked the superstar to comment on ’s reaction to his film’s advance booking. To this SRK replied addressing Ajay as a pillar of support and love to him and his family for years. He further said that he is a wonderful actor and beautiful human being. Also Read - Pathaan early movie review: Netizens call Shah Rukh Khan film the ‘finest action film of the decade’

Pathan marks the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan to the big screens after a break of four years. Along with King Khan, the film stars leading actors of Bollywood - and . The actioner is directed by and produced by under Yash Raj Films.

Coming over to Bholaa, it is an action thriller film starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in lead roles. The film is directed by Ajay Devgn and produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms, Reliance Entertainment, and T-Series. The film is slated to release on 30th March 2023.