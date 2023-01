Pathaan: Only one man could have to done it possible and it's Shah Rukh Khan. South star Prithviraj Sukumaran had said Pathaan will be Bollywood's comeback and he was right. For quite a time now, South films have been ruling at the box office from Pushpa, KGF 1 and KGF2, RRR and more. But no one in Bollywood could manage to beat their magic on the big screen. But KING has arrived and on his arrival, he has managed to break the Yash starrer KGF 2 records by selling the highest number of tickets across. Trade expert Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter and shared how Pathaan has broken records of films like KGF 2, and Thugs of Hindostan. Shah Rukh Khan fans are celebrating this big win of Pathaan taking over KGF 2. Also Read - Pathaan Quick Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham deliver a delightful extravaganza

Ticket Sales Of *Day 1*… #Hindi and #Hindi dubbed films…

NOTE: National chains only.

1. #Baahubali2 #Hindi 6.50 lacs

2 #Pathaan 5.56 lacs

3. #KGF2 #Hindi 5.15 lacs

4. #War 4.10 lacs

5. #TOH 3.46 lacs pic.twitter.com/PyWiJ2dmXz

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 24, 2023

While the prediction is also going strong that Pathaan will break many hgihets films box office records. from films like KGF 2, Baahubali 2 and more.

