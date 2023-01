Pathaan is here and like always he came, and he conquered. 's film has created history, it is estimated that the film has managed to earn 90 crore worldwide this is the biggest opening number of any Bollywood film ever and that's how King Khan created history. As per the reports the film has crossed 100 crore in total and in India, it earned 54 crore on the day of its release. Now can you imagine his craze? Not only laymen were eagerly waiting for him to shine at the box office but even the Bollywood fraternity was waiting for Shah Rukh Khan's comeback and look how he roared. , , and many other celebs visited theatres to watch the film and that's how King Khan's glory will always stay intact. Also Read - Republic Day 2023: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to come together as Pathaan and Tiger in an action film on R-Day 2024?

Trade expert Ramesh Bala shared the figures of Pathaan rocking worldwide which has crossed 100 crore. While in India Pathaan earned 54 crore on day one of its release. How insane is that? Shah Rukh Khan is back with a bang and he has managed to bring back the glory of Bollywood as well.

#Pathaan takes a whopping ₹ 100 Crs+ gross opening at the WW Box office.. No.1 debut in UAE ?? and Singapore ?? @iamsrk rules the ? — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 26, 2023

#Pathaan Day 1 India ?? opening ₹ 54 Crs Nett.. A new All-time record.. ? Early estimates.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 26, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's film is high on action and it will lave you in the edge of your seat. From fans to critics everyone is going gaga over Pathaan and his swag and is calling a box office HIT and a blockbuster and the first day figures the film is going to be a super duper success.