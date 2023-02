Shah Rukh Khan's movie Pathaan is refusing to slow down. The film released on January 25 and within no time it created havoc at the box office. The film received a thunderous opening and since then it has been making a stupendous collection. It smoothly sailed from Rs 100 crore club to Rs 300 crore club within one week and now it is eyeing the Rs 400 crore club. The early estimates of its day 10 collections are out and must say, the Pathaan mania is not going to die soon. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Kangana Ranaut praises Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's jodi, Reviewer calls Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan India's Tom Cruise and more

Pathaan: Here's how much starrer made on Day 10

As shared by Trade expert Ramesh Bala, Pathaan collected approximately Rs 13 crore nett at the box office. Some reports suggest that the movie made somewhere between Rs 13 to RS 15 crore. These are early estimates and a confirmed figure is yet to be revealed. However, these numbers take Pathaan very close to Rs 400 crore club. By the end of its second weekend, Pathaan is expected to have entered the mighty Rs 400 crore club easily.

Here's a day-wise collection of Pathaan. These numbers are a total of Hindi as well as the dubbed version of the film in India.

Wednesday: Rs 57 crore

Thursday: Rs 70.5 crore

Friday: Rs 39.25 crore

Saturday: Rs 53.25 crore

Sunday: Rs 60.75 crore

Monday: Rs 26.5 crore

Tuesday: Rs 23 crore

Wednesday: Rs 18.25 crore

Thursday: Rs 15.65 crore

Friday: Rs 13-15 crore (early estimates)

With this, Pathaan also becomes the highest grossing film ever in India. Shah Rukh Khan has now beat 's to gain the top spot.

One of the reasons why Pathaan worked so well is the absence of Shah Rukh Khan from the big screen for so many years. SRKians were eager to watch King Khan at the box office and what a comeback he has made. The film stars as the leading lady while is the villain.