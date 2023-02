Shah Rukh Khan has reset the track of Bollywood at the box office. The industry had been suffering post-pandemic as not many films could turn out to be hit. But Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan has brought back the glory to Bollywood by creating thunderous waves at the box office. It has now become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. Even on the second Sunday, the film managed to make a record-shattering business. Also Read - Pathaan OTT Release: Here's where to watch Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's action film, songs, full cast, singers, rating and more

Entertainment News: Pathaan box office collection day 12

As per the reports, Pathaan made Rs 28 core on its second Sunday. The numbers are definitely huge and SRKians are definitely enjoying this moment. The film has managed to beat KGF 2's Hindi's second Sunday collection. As per Sacnilk, Yash's film KGF 2 (Hindi version) made Rs 22.68 crore on its second Sunday. While , and 's Pathaan is yet to beat KGF 2 Hindi's lifetime collection, the day does not seem to be very far.

#Pathaan early estimates for 2nd Sunday is a whopping ₹ 28 Crs.. All-India Nett.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 6, 2023

Here is the day-wise collection of the film Pathaan in Hindi and dubbed versions.

Wednesday: Rs 57 crore

Thursday: Rs 70.5 crore

Friday: Rs 39.25 crore

Saturday: Rs 53.25 crore

Sunday: Rs 60.75 crore

Monday: Rs 26.5 crore

Tuesday: Rs 23 crore

Wednesday: Rs 18.25 crore

Thursday: Rs 15.65 crore

Friday: Rs 14 crore

Saturday: Rs 23.25 crore crore

Sunday: Rs 28 crore (estimates)

Pathaan has made several records with its historic win at the box office. It has become the first Hindi film to cross the Rs 400 crore mark. Shah Rukh Khan has now left behind and to have the highest grossing film ever registered in his name. Till date, Aamir Khan's was at the top. Now, it is Pathaan. King Khan made a comeback to the big screen after a long time but he roared and how.