Shah Rukh Khan is on cloud nine. His latest release Pathaan has worked wonders at the box office. The film started with a bang and continued to roar even in its second week. It has become one of highest grossing Hindi films ever. Without any hiccups, Pathaan sailed into the Rs 400 crore beating Aamir Khan's highest grosser Dangal. Until its second Sunday, Pathaan registered historic numbers. On Second Monday, the film witnessed a drop.

As reported by trade expert Ramesh Bala, Pathaan directed by registered approximately Rs 8 crore at the Indian box office. It is a massive dip from its second Sunday collection as the film made around Rs 28 crore over the weekend. These are early estimates and final numbers are yet to come in. On its first Monday, Pathaan had made a whopping Rs 26.5 crore approximately. Nonetheless, Pathaan has already broken several records at the box office and emerged as the biggest success story. It is being reported that the film has beaten KGF 2's Hindi collection.

#Pathaan early estimates for 2nd Monday All-India Nett is ₹ 8 Crs.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 7, 2023

Here is the day-wise collection of the film Pathaan in Hindi and dubbed versions.

Wednesday: Rs 57 crore

Thursday: Rs 70.5 crore

Friday: Rs 39.25 crore

Saturday: Rs 53.25 crore

Sunday: Rs 60.75 crore

Monday: Rs 26.5 crore

Tuesday: Rs 23 crore

Wednesday: Rs 18.25 crore

Thursday: Rs 15.65 crore

Friday: Rs 14 crore

Saturday: Rs 23.25 crore crore

Sunday: Rs 28.50 crore

Monday: Rs 8 crore (early estimates)

Meanwhile, with its overseas collection, Pathaan has already crossed, RS 832 crore mark at the box office. Netizens are celebrating this moment with utmost enthusiasm on social media. Shah Rukh Khan is now eyeing to join SS Rajamouli and others is the glorious Rs 1000 crore club. Everyone has fingers crossed.