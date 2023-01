Pathaan has taken Box Office by storm and quite literally. Shah Rukh Khan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and Siddharth Anand has been minting money and how! Pathaan Box Office Collection for Day 2 is out and it wouldn't be wrong to say that Baadshah is back with a home run! The film has minted more than Rs 200 crores at the worldwide box office. Yes, you read that right! Check out the Pathaan Box Office Collections in the domestic circuit and worldwide circuit below: Also Read - Pathaan creates box office history: Check out Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham's highest grossers day 1 till date

Pathaan Day 2 box office collection

All eyes and ears are currently on Pathaan and Pathaan Box Office Collection. Has Shah Rukh Khan recreated his magic at the BO and by how much is one of the most discussed things in Entertainment News. The Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer movie has entered the Rs 200 crore club worldwide, trade Analyst Ramesh Bala has tweeted out. And it is said that Pathaan has also made a business of Rs 100 crore in just two days! As per a report in DNA, the movie has made a business of Rs 70 crore plus on day 2, beating the box office collection from day 1.

#Pathaan crosses ₹ 235 Crs Gross at the WW Box office in 2 days.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 27, 2023

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 2 domestic

As per the report, Pathaan has minted about Rs 70 crore nett and 84 crores gross domestically on the second day. Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie has successfully yielded results of the national holiday release. Pathaan will enjoy a 5-day weekend and going by the buzz and the hype and the storm it has taken at the box office, it might min Rs 300 crore and more by Sunday.

Pathaan has a cameo appearance of in the movie which has won a lot of hearts of the fans of Shah Rukh and Salman. The action and VFX and also the acting chops of SRK, Deepika and John are being widely appreciated by the fans.