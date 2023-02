Pathaan is roaring and how. Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster has entered the 1000 crore club and has broken all the reovirus at the box office in Hindi films. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan have now become the most successful Bollywood film ever earning 1000 crore across the globe. Pathaan is unaffected and how the new release like Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada hasn't affected the numbers of the film at all. On its fourth Monday, Pathaan rather 1.25 crore in India and it earned total rupees 499 crore at the box office in India. Also Read - Alia Bhatt to Shah Rukh Khan: Times Kangana Ranaut came across as 'jealous' for ranting about success of other stars

#Pathaan #ShahRukhKhan @yrf @rohan_m01 #Pathaan1000crWorldWide @iamsrk #PathaanCollection after day 27 #KINGKHAN ON TOP & 500 cr Nett tomorrow 7 pm Domestic 499.05 cr Nett Hindi 519.02 cr (17.97 cr Nett south languages) Domestic Gross 623 cr Overseas 377 cr WW Gross 1000 cr https://t.co/R7x73E42KT pic.twitter.com/uIW6rXV0xk — Box Office Worldwide (@BOWorldwide) February 20, 2023

Pathaan becomes the fifth Indian film to cross the 1000 crore mark at the box office and it's inching towards beating SS Rajamouli's film RRR which earned around 1174 across the globe.

#Pathaan is unstoppable. Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest action entertainer has grossed ₹1000 crores globally till date. Mother of all comebacks ??? pic.twitter.com/FCWo32qc7v — LetsCinema (@letscinema) February 20, 2023

Film #Pathaan is the only film in the history of Bollywood which has done business (Gross) of ₹1000Cr in India + Overseas. Means it’s the biggest blockbuster film ever, which makes @iamsrk the biggest Bollywood super star ever. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 21, 2023

#Pathaan only drops by 33% on Monday from Friday & collected 1.35 cr nett taking domestic nett beyond 499 cr.Tomorrow film will cross 500 cr Hindi nett India & that will be 1st Hindi film. Film will cross 511 cr by 6th weekend #Pathaan1000crWorldWide @iamsrk @yrf #ShahRukhKhan https://t.co/R7x73E42KT pic.twitter.com/gCgoQWk4aT — Box Office Worldwide (@BOWorldwide) February 20, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan is being hailed as the box office KING too after this massive comeback. After delivering the blockbuster, the superstar is now awaiting the release of Jawaan and Dunki.