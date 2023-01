Shah Rukh Khan's most awaited action-thriller film Pathaan has been spilling magic at the box office since January 26. The film has been setting and breaking records worldwide. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan have been going gaga over the film and cannot get over King Khan's magic. The film is going housefull in several places across the globe. Pathaan has set the box office on fire and it will not be wrong to say that this film has emerged as SRK's biggest blockbuster. Pathaan has managed to cross Rs 150-crore mark in India in just three days and it managed to cross Rs. 300 mark worldwide. Yes, you read that right! Also Read - Pathaan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan starrer shatters all records; take a look at new benchmarks

On Day 3, January 27, Pathaan reportedly managed to earn between Rs 34 to Rs 36 crore in India. Ramesh Bala's tweet read, '#Pathaan Day 3 All-India Early estimates is Rs 34 to 36 Crs Nett (sic).' Pathaan managed to cross Rs 300-crore mark worldwide and trade analyst Ramesh tweeted saying, '#Pathaan crosses Rs 300 Crs Gross at the WW Box office in 3 days (sic).'

Have a look at Pathaan's box-office collection -

#Pathaan Day 3 All-India Early estimates is ₹ 34 to 36 Crs Nett.. ? — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 28, 2023

#Pathaan crosses ₹ 300 Crs Gross at the WW Box office in 3 days.. ? — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 28, 2023

According to various reports, Pathaan will surely manage to earn and pass Rs. 200 crore nett mark on the weekend. Pathaan will surely become the highest-grossing original Hindi film by the end of Sunday and will collect over 250 crore nett.

Directed by , the film features , , and in main roles. The film has been bankrolled by Yash Raj Films and has been dubbed in Tamil and Telugu versions. On the work front, will be seen in Jawan and Dunki.