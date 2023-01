2023 seems to be a super hit already for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The King Khan of Bollywood left everyone mesmerized with his phenomenal acting skills in the action-thriller film Pathaan which is directed by Siddharth Anand and features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. Pathaan has been single-handedly breaking records at the box office and has left everyone shocked with the amount of love it is getting across the globe. Also Read - Pathaan box office success: Kangana Ranaut says India is biased towards Khans and Muslim actresses

Pathaan has already managed to hit a double century in quick time after its release on January 25. The film has reportedly minted Rs. 221.75 crores and has witnessed yet another smashing day. Pathaan has entered Rs. 200 crore club and is currently basking in the success. film has a beats lifetime collection of 's , , 's Housefull 4, , Mission Mangal, 's , 's and more by surpassing it in just 4 days.

Have a look at this -

Pathaan – 221.75 crores achieved in just four days

Bharat – 211.07 crores

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – 210 crores

Housefull 4 – 208.50 crores

Golmaal Again – 205.70 crores

Good Newwz – 205.14 crores

Happy New Year – 205 crores

Mission Mangal – 203 crores

3 Idiots – 202.95 crores

Pathaan will be competing with a score of several Rs. 300 crore club films soon. The film managed to cross Rs. 52 crore nett at the domestic box office and has minted Rs. 200 nett-mark in just four days. The film will cross Rs. 400 crore mark at the global box office.