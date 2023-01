Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's action-thriller film Pathaan has been creating records at the box office. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. The film that got released on January 25 has managed to earn Rs. 57 crores while it minted over Rs. 50 crore nett on its fourth day as per estimates. The film witnessed a 40 % jump on Saturday and also made Rs. 37.5 crore nett in India on Friday. If reports are to be believed then Pathaan managed to cross Rs. 52 crore nett at the domestic box office. Pathaan released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages has been winning praise for its storyline, plot, and actors' performances. Also Read - Pathaan box office success: Shah Rukh Khan FINALLY reacts to his film breaking records; says 'hum toh khushi...'

Pathaan has crossed the Rs. 200 nett-mark in just four days and it has managed to mint Rs. 212 crore nett at the domestic box office. Well, the film Pathaan has managed to enter the fastest Hindi film and has entered the Rs. 200 crore club. Also Read - Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan's film on a rampage; here is how it trounced over Baahubali 2, KGF 2, Avengers: End Game to infuse life into Hindi cinema [Check stats and figures]

As per reports in Box Office India, Pathaan has managed to collect Rs. 52 crore nett on Saturday and made Rs. 50 crore plus nett day on Friday. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted saying, '#Pathaan Day 4 All-India Early estimates - ₹ 52 Crs Nett.. Crosses ₹ 200 Crs Nett in 4 days (sic).' Pathaan is expected to cross the highest-grossing film that has collected Rs 50 crore in a single day. Also Read - Pathaan to surpass Baahubali 2 Hindi lifetime box office collection in just its first week? Check 75 records Shah Rukh Khan film has made so far

He also estimated that Pathaan crosses Rs. 200 crore nett in 4 days. Well, the film will cross Rs. 400 crore mark at the global box office.

Have a look at the tweets -

#Pathaan Day 4 All-India Early estimates - ₹ 52 Crs Nett.. Crosses ₹ 200 Crs Nett in 4 days.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 29, 2023

#Pathaan crosses ₹ 400 Crs gross at the WW Box office in 4 days.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 29, 2023

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has Dunki and Jawan in his kitty.